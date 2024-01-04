First National Corp MA ADV Has $650,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $344.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $885.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

