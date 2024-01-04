First National Corp MA ADV Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $206.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

