First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSB. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in First US Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First US Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in First US Bancshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

FUSB opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First US Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.07.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.