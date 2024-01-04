First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSB. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in First US Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First US Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in First US Bancshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.
First US Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %
FUSB opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First US Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.07.
First US Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.
About First US Bancshares
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First US Bancshares
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.