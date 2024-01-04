Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 12,300 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 332.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,982,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 493,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,568,000 after buying an additional 412,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.97.

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,075.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,965. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -112.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

