Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 2,300 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE FDS opened at $454.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $478.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

