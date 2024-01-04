Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 10,300 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 18.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 755,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,910,000 after acquiring an additional 119,480 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of BSY opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,153,729.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,546. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

