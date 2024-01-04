Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 14,800 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in FOX by 36.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FOX by 24.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 153,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

