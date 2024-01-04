Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 2,200 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average is $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

