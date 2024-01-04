Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 7,300 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

