Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

