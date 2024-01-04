Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,103,125,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

TEVA stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

