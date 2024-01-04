Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

