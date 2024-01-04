Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UDR by 5.2% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in UDR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 122.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

