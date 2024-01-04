Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.91 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.08.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $923,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,201.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,195 shares of company stock worth $8,355,481. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.