Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.91 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,967,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,417,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Boston Properties Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE BXP opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 318.70%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

