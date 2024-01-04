Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,243,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after purchasing an additional 741,788 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

