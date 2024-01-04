Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.35 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

