Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.45 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $361,817.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at $26,868,047.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $44,479.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $361,817.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,868,047.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,821 shares of company stock worth $11,537,154. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $102.47 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.