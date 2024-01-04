Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 122.9% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,564,000 after buying an additional 826,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 376,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 214.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,312,000 after buying an additional 318,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

NYSE:ARW opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.13.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

