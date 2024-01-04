Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $109.46 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

