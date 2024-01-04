Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSXMK

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $30.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.