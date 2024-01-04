Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $108,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 444.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

