Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 10,100 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Regency Centers by 34.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on REG. Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG opened at $65.76 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.82%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

