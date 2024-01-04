Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 23,100 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after acquiring an additional 297,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $381,324,000 after acquiring an additional 254,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after acquiring an additional 205,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

