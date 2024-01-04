Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 28.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 34.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

