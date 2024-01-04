Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,708. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

