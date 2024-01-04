Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,200 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 26.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

