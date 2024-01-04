Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Jabil by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Jabil by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $127.35 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.74 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day moving average of $117.66.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,954 shares of company stock valued at $26,036,363. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.