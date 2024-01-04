Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $204.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.86. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.43 and a 1-year high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

