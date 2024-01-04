Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,508 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,776,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

