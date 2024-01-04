Foster & Motley Inc. Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

