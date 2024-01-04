Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,489 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $157.51 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.81. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

