Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 246 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

