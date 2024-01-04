Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,813 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 416,553 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 29,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

