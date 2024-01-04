Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $136.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.35.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

