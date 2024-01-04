Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3,451.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of FLQM opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

