Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 433,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Freedom Stock Down 1.1 %

Freedom stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. Freedom has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $102.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $435.58 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

In related news, VP Liudmila Kiriaku sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 71.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Freedom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freedom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Freedom by 167.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Freedom by 9.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

