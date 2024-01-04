Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.78.

FRU has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$40,522.34. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FRU opened at C$13.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.20. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of C$84.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

