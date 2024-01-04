Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Raised to $28.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,169.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,525 shares of company stock worth $5,323,800. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 373.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth $65,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

