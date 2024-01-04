FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.3% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its position in AbbVie by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $160.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $288.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.