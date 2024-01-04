Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,697 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after buying an additional 882,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after buying an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,719 shares of company stock valued at $19,632,188 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

