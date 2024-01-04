Fusion Family Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 82,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $364.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $380.53 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.24 and a 200-day moving average of $447.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

