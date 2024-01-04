Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Raised to $44.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.55.

Galapagos Stock Down 0.4 %

GLPG stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.32. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Galapagos by 83.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

