Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Down 9.2% in December

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Galenica Price Performance
OTCMKTS GALNF opened at C$75.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.25. Galenica has a 12-month low of C$75.25 and a 12-month high of C$75.25.
Galenica Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galenica
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Galenica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.