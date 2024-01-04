Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Down 9.2% in December

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Galenica Price Performance

OTCMKTS GALNF opened at C$75.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.25. Galenica has a 12-month low of C$75.25 and a 12-month high of C$75.25.

Galenica Company Profile

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market.

