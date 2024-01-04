Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $754,152.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $14.18.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
