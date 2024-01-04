GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

