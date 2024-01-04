GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading 4.8% Higher

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.98. 78,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 373,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
GeoPark Trading Up 3.0 %
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.20). GeoPark had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 107.40%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. On average, analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 22.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GeoPark by 18,034.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
