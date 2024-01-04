George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$193.50.

WN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins raised George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on George Weston from C$219.00 to C$215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

George Weston Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director William Downe acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,153. 57.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:WN opened at C$163.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$183.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$160.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$155.11.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$3.36 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of C$18.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston will post 12.3684211 earnings per share for the current year.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

