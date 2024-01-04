GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.79 and last traded at $59.00. Approximately 663,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,612,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.96.

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,832,173 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,916 in the last 90 days. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,115,000 after buying an additional 530,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GitLab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,301,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after buying an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in GitLab by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,222,000 after buying an additional 422,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

