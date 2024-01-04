Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Up 10.2%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 122,796 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 57,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOOD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

